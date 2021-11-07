Brown finally gets his shot, shines in win over Florida

With Luke Doty out for the season and Zeb Noland recovering from a meniscus surgery, Brown was given the start under center Saturday in South Carolina's blow out win over Florida. It was his first start since Saint Francis played Delaware State on Nov 23, 2019.

"I can't even put into words how I feel right now, it's just an unreal feeling," Brown said, a smile creeping over his face. "Just being able to come in and lead us to a victory tonight is something special, I'll cherish this moment forever."

"It's a lot different of an environment but at the end of the day it's the same game I've been playing since I was five," Brown said.

Eight games into the season, Brown had seen action in three games, with the game against Texas A&M being the only one where he threw more than 10 passes.

Being the third string option for most of the season could've effected Brown's morale, but his hope never wavered and he never let it get to him.

"At this level there's no excuses, you gotta be ready to play," Brown said. "I just tried to put an emphasis on that, on myself, just knowing that I have to be ready to play because if I don't play well then there's no excuses, I gotta go out there and play and do what I gotta do and trust in my ability to get the job done."

With the transfer portal and a play-now mentality across college sports, The patience Brown showed is something that is hard to come by in football nowadays. Beamer even went to acknowledge it after the game, saying every player in the program could learn a thing or two from Brown.

"It's a great testament to what he's about and it's a great example for all the kids in our program," Beamer said. "He had every right to complain and be upset about not playing early in the season but all he did was just come to work and prepared every week to be the starting quarterback, prepared every week for his opportunity."

Brown was tabbed the starter late in the week, though head coach Shane Beamer said there wasn't an official day they decided it, Brown said he was ready to go.

He'd respond by completing over 58 percent of his passes for a 7.3 yards per attempt average, two touchdowns and a NFL rating of 108.9. He didn't throw an interception.

"You never know when an opportunity is gonna come," Brown said. "Luke went down and then Zeb went down with surgery and just like that, two snaps, I was the next guy up."

Last time Brown threw for 150-plus yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions was on Nov. 16, 2019 in a game against Wagner.

For his teammates, though, it's nothing new.

"I think Jason played very well tonight," Vann said. "He's always been attentive, always been there late at night, getting coached up by the coaches, always prepared and prepared himself for this moment."

In Brown's four drives he played against Against Texas A&M he threw two interceptions, in the eleven he commanded Saturday night against Florida he had no interceptions and Beamer took notice.

As for if Brown will continue to be the starter under center for the Gamecocks, that question is still up in the air

Beamer said after the game that they would evaluate every players performance per usual, and a decision would be made eventually. Regardless of the decision, Brown played like the favorite and likely won over the hearts of Gamecock faithful while doing so.

"Jason was awesome," Beamer said. "He protected the football, he showed his ability to run and got himself out of trouble a couple of times and got out of the pocket."