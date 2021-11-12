Brown ready for next challenge as QB1

But, outside of the fast and furious influx of mentions online, everything else has stayed the same as Brown, now the starter until otherwise stated, tries to get the Gamecocks to bowl eligibility.

Over the last week, Jason Brown’s Twitter notifications haven’t slowed down, piling up after the FCS transfer led the Gamecocks to their biggest win by margin of victory over Florida in program history.

"I’m still going to prepare as if it was three weeks ago or last week. Nothings’ really changed from a football aspect,” he said. “I’m still going to prepare as if I was the starter, like I am now, like I was a couple weeks ago. I found success with that. That’s allowed me to continue to grow and get better."

For Brown, making his first start at the FBS level, he looked calm and collected en route to a 14-for-24 night where he averaged 7.3 yards per attempt with two scores and no interceptions.

An offense marred by inconsistency and sputtering in recent weeks looked good, averaging nearly seven yards per play and putting up 40 points, the most this season and most in a home SEC game since 2017.

“After the game was over, the thing me and some of the coaches were talking about was he went through the entire game and didn’t have one issue. He didn’t have one missed play call; he didn’t miss any motions,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said.

“We had a kid line up wrong and he didn’t just snap the ball. He stopped everything and moved him into the right alignment. It’s the little things like that which were rewarding for me to see how calm and confident he was and how he was able to execute the offense and communicate the offense to everyone in that stressful situation.”

Now, for Brown, it’s up for him to build on that.

Missouri has more film to prepare and game plan for Brown than Florida did and will certainly dial up some defensive packages designed to confuse him and get him off kilter in his first road start.

What will certainly be a factor and wrinkle will be the quarterback run game, which hasn’t been able to come to fruition with Luke Doty banged up and Zeb Noland, more of a pocket passer.

Brown’s mobility can also unlock more off-script plays where he moves around in the pocket and create more downfield throws. Against Florida Brown was 5-for-10 for 121 yards and a touchdown on throws at least 10 yards downfield.

“I think we can build a lot,” Satterfield said. “JB has a little bit more mobility. You can utilize a little bit more quarterback run game. Like you saw he can extend plays and we can use a little bit more movement with him, which you can continually build week after week off of what you do each week. You build package. I’m proud of what he did executing what we’ve been running on top of making it a little bit better with his legs."

A quarterback is only as good as his last game and up next is Missouri as the Gamecocks fight to win back-to-back SEC games for the first time since the beginning of last season.

“I can’t let the Florida game be the peak. I have to continue to grow and continue to get better. I talk to Satt too and the same thing with him. The standard’s here now,” Brown said, holding his hand up to his eye. “So I have to continue to get better and improve each day."