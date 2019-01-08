GamecockCentral.com

Edwards announced today he will return for his senior season at South Carolina, delaying his NFL career one more year.

Edwards sent paperwork into the NFL after the regular season to be evaluated by scouts so he could make a better decision about his future.

Of the three grades Edwards could receive—first rounder, second rounder or go back to school—he got the third option and listened to the scouts by returning for one more season in the SEC.

With Edwards returning, it means the Gamecocks will only have to replace one of their top two receivers next season with Deebo Samuel leaving for the NFL Draft after graduating in December.

With Edwards returning, he has a chance to break every career receiving record at South Carolina. He's currently fifth in career receptions with 163 and needs 45 more to break Kinney McKinley's record.

He needs 814 more yards to tie the career receiving yards record set by Alshon Jeffery (3,042 yards) and eight touchdown catches to break Sidney Rice's school record.