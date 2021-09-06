Bryan Thomas Jr. finds everything he'd need in Columbia
Bryan Thomas Jr. made his official visit to Columbia over the weekend, a trip that's been viewed as a key piece in his recruitment.
The NFL legacy caught up with GamecockCentral.com at the trip's conclusion to give his returns, plus where things stand with the remainder of his process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news