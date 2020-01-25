The Gamecocks are getting one of their best playmakers and bench guards back Saturday night against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina officially ruled Keyshawn Bryant available for tonight's hoops game against the Commodores, marking his first game back off of a head injury.

Bryant's missed the majority of the last two games dealing with a head injury and migraines stemming from it.

He left South Carolina's win over Texas A&M three minutes in after taking a knee to the head and didn't return to the bench. The sophomore didn't travel with the team to Auburn, an 80-67 loss.

Martin said on his call-in show Bryant did some work in practice this week and a decision would be made as it got closer to game time.

After battling a knee injury to start the year, Bryant is averaging 8.3 points on 44.1 percent shooting and averaging 2.7 rebounds to 1.3 assists. He's started every game he's been available for.

Trae Hannibal, who also missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, is also available.

Martin said after the Auburn game Hannibal's status depends solely on how much pain he's able to tolerate playing on a gimpy ankle.

The freshman guard who's been a spark plug off the bench is averaging three points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists

The Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3 SEC) tip-off against Vanderbilt is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.