As it dribbled toward the opponent's bench, Bryant didn’t even wait for the buzzer to sound, turning about-face and shuffling directly to the bench and past Frank Martin.

The sophomore, who had to wait eight games to make his season debut, caught the ball streaking down the sideline Wednesday and, hoping to make a highlight-reel play, looked up and fumbled the ball out of bounds.

Keyshawn Bryant’s first touch of the season sent him directly back to the bench.

“After I sat down I was like, ‘I was just too excited, Frank. I was just too excited,’” Bryant said, flashing a smile. “He put me right back in, though. He knew that was coming.”

Also see: The latest on the offensive coordinator search

And it’s honestly hard to fault Bryant for being geeked up.

After all, he did have to sit out the first eight games of the season after a knee procedure, watching his team get off to a 5-3 record and wondering if he were out there would the record be any different.

Even he admitted it was “very hard” to watch from the sidelines and no amount of chirping and assisting—his teammates jokingly called him Coach Key—in practice could replicate the highs of playing on game day.

“It was pretty depressing. I’ve never had an injury like this. I had my teammates and coaches. They helped me do it,” he said. “We have the best training staff in the country. They got me healthy and back quick.”

After his mishap to start his game, Bryant looked like vintage player fans grew to know and love last year, finished with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, a rebound and two assists.

And it gave glimpses as to what this Gamecock offense could look like when it has every bullet in the chamber.

Also see: Instant analysis from Wednesday's win

The Gamecocks (6-3) beat UMass Wednesday in large part because of Bryant and him helping take over down the stretch.



Because he commands so much attention, it took some defensive attention away from AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard, who combined to score 40 points.

Bryant did his fair share as well, going on a 5-0 run by himself—capped by a three-point play with 3:29 to go—to push a four-point lead to nine.

“Even though he hasn’t practiced in a month, he’s practiced so much and played so much that he understood that’s a read we make,” Martin said. “Give him credit, he made some plays for us.”

His return allows the Gamecocks to play smaller, too, putting him it at the power forward spot alongside Couisnard, Lawson, Justin Minaya and one true big on the floor.

With those guys out there, it puts more speed and athleticism on the floor with more chances to get to the rim.

“I mean, we didn’t have to run too many plays with that small lineup,” Bryant said. “We just get the ball and go.”

Also see: Final tracker of which players redshirted this season

Wednesday’s win looked like what the Gamecocks’ offense was supposed to look like before the season started with breakneck speeds and the offense running in transition.

It helped UMass was a press-heavy team, but the Gamecocks tied a season-high with 22 fast break points and had season highs with 42 bench points and 52 points in the paint. A lot of that had to do with guards getting inside and finishing close to the rim.

“I feel like we can space the court out more,” Couisnard said. “It’s more dribble-drives and we’ll get more shooters on the court.”

It’s not a finished product by any means with the Gamecocks struggling for consistency at times, especially to start both halves, but getting Bryant back at least serves as a look at the potential this group has.

I think he’s only going to get better,” Martin said. “Before he got hurt, he was playing at a high, high level. I was really excited for him and what he can bring to the table.”