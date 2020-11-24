 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Bryce Steele decommits
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 16:01:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Bryce Steele backs off pledge to Gamecocks

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
South Carolina lost another verbal commitment from its 2021 class when linebacker Bryce Steele announced his choice to part ways with Gamecock football.

"I am very appreciate of the Gamecocks family for supporting me over the past several months," Steele said via his Twitter account on Tuesday evening. "It is the best decision for me at this time.

Steele, a high three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, was projected as an early enrollee in Columbia.

Since Will Muschamp's dismissal at head coach in Columbia, the Gamecocks have also lost verbal pledges from wide receiver Rodarius Thomas and athlete Simeon Price.

Three-star linebacker Bryce Steele is the latest from the 2021 class to decommit from South Carolina (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}