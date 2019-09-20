GamecockCentral.com is excited to announce that former South Carolina Gamecocks football linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams will be contributing his analysis of the football team for the 2019 season.

As a Gamecock player, Allen-Williams played in 49 games with 22 starts and is tied for 10th on South Carolina's all-time career tackles for loss list. He earned a degree in mass communications from the university and served as vice chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council.

Allen-Williams' first piece for GamecockCentral.com features his in-depth breakdowns of three defensive plays from USC's contest against Alabama, plus his thoughts on the upcoming game against Missouri.

