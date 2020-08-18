Tuesday the Gamecocks get their first look at Jordan Burch during an actual practice and are excited to see it based off of the last month of work.

But, even though the Gamecocks weren’t doing full-fledged practices, the workouts did give the coaching staff a chance to see how well players—especially freshmen—retain information and translate meeting room material to on-field work.

Over the last month of walk-throughs, with the Gamecocks in “pajamas,” as Will Muschamp says, it can be hard to glean what a player brings from a physical standpoint.

“He’s extremely bright. He catches on extremely well. He’s very competitive in the weight room, very competitive in the meeting room, very competitive when we’re in the walk-through situations,” Will Muschamp said. “Mike Peterson’s been very pleased with how he retains information day-to-day.”

Burch is one of the jewels of South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class, committing to South Carolina over Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Clemson.

The five-star edge rusher and No. 17 player in the class enrolled this summer and has been going through offseason conditioning and walk-throughs for the last few months before his first college practice this week.

The biggest question now is how he develops during the next 25 practices before the season starts and how the Gamecocks will use him.

He’s listed as a BUCK or SAM linebacker and will likely play the majority at the BUCK spot but Muschamp hasn’t ruled out Burch playing other positions.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder also has the skill set to play defensive end.

“We’ll move him around,” Muschamp said. “We need to get to our best rushers in our rabid package and he’s certainly a guy that’s exhibited the ability to possibly do that.”

The good news for Burch and the rest of the freshman class is they had a month-long build up to the start of preseason camp where the coaching staff was able to meet with them and teach offensive and defensive schemes.

It’s the first time coaches have gotten the chance to do something like that, and it’s sped up South Carolina’s installation.

So for guys like Burch and any freshman who waited to enroll until the summer, it lets them hit the ground running during preseason practice.

“We’re a lot further along, especially for young players because of the opportunities we’ve had since July 13 to spend time with our players and be teaching our players the basic defenses we’re doing, fundamentals and techniques,” Muschamp said. “We’re a lot further along than we’ve ever been.”

The Gamecocks have 40 days to have 25 practices before opening the season Sept. 26 against Tennessee.