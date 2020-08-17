Gamecocks offer big man with connections to program
De’Ante Green is considered a top 100 prospect in the 2022 and will continue to see his recruitment take off over the next two years, but the Gamecocks are trying to get in early with the four-star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news