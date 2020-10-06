They haven’t gotten a lot of run to start the season, but that could change Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Both were highly regarded members of South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class, and have made an impact early in their careers.

It’s been a struggle for the Gamecock defense through two games, but two of the brighter spots have come on the defensive line in the form of two freshmen with Jordan Burch and Tonka Hemingway.

“They’re going to continue to play more,” Will Muschamp said. “They’re both playing really well.”

The two played 19 snaps apiece this year and have graded out fairly well from Pro Football Focus; Hemingway is the second-ranked defender on the team at 75.1 overall with Burch seventh defensively at 67.1

They’ve shown flashes through two games with Burch up to three tackles, with two of those being for a loss.

As for Hemingway, he has one tackle but also has a pass breakup and forced a fumble Saturday against Florida—the first of his career—that led to a South Carolina touchdown.

Their production comes first from their talent, Muschamp said, but both guys are incredibly intelligent and have latched onto what the Gamecocks are trying to do defensively and it’s led to on-field results.

“Well, I think as much as anything both are extremely talented. God’s blessed both these guys with a lot of ability. They both are really, really smart. They’re very intelligent. They catch on well. They’re coachable in everything they do,” Muschamp said.

“They’re two of the best young men you’ll meet in your life as far as who they are as people. We’re very fortunate to have both guys. The more snaps they see the faster they’ll play. They’re going to be really good football players for us and need to play more.”

Both didn’t show up until June when players were allowed back on campus for the start of workouts, and the fact they’ve chiseled out a role as freshman speaks to their talent level and intelligence level.

As the Gamecocks began breaking down film from the last two games, both have shown up and they’ve impressed their teammates.

“They’ve shown up a lot. I knew they were going to to big things as soon as they got here. Burch and Tonka, they’re all funny,” Zacch Pickens said. “I enjoy talking to them. They’re real cool on the field and off the field.”

Pickens will also have a chance to play more along with Keir Thomas and Jabari Ellis with JJ Enagbare, Aaron Sterling and a few other guys on the defensive line.

One defensive tackle, Rick Sandidge, didn’t play against Florida and Muschamp offered up a reason for it Tuesday.

“It became more of a passing game. Right now Jabari, Keir and Zacch are more athletic as far as being able win inside and rush. There was not a lot of run game going on as far as that’s concerned. We felt like they gave us the best opportunity for us to get to the quarterback.”