The last time that South Carolina football had a 100-yard rusher against Auburn?

That would be 1932, when Earl Clary went for 114 yards on the ground in a 20-20 tie.

Can Kevin Harris reach the mark this season? Auburn has not given up a 100-yard rusher through the first three games of 2020, and Harris has produced a 100-yard performance the last two weeks.

Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell weigh in below in the latest edition of Buy or Sell presented by Bishop Real Estate Group. Are we buying or selling Harris toppling the 100-yard mark?