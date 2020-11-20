In this week's installment of "Buy or Sell?" presented by Bishop Real Estate Group, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell give their takes on a key question for the Gamecocks in facing Missouri this week.

Running back Kevin Harris currently sits at 817 yards, and will get at least 183 in this game, taking him over the 1,000 yard mark for the season.

Are we buying or selling this statement?

