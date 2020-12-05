In this week's installment of "Buy or Sell?" presented by Bishop Real Estate Group, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell give their takes on a key question for the Gamecocks in facing Kentucky this week.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris is just 72 yards short of the coveted 1,000 rushing yards mark for the season. On Saturday against Kentucky, he could hit it.

Are we buying or selling this statement?

GamecockCentral.com members can find out below!