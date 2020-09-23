In the first installment of the season of "Buy or Sell?" presented by Bishop Real Estate Group, Chris Clark and Wes give their takes on which team will come away with the edge in terms of rushing yardage on Saturday night.

The last several installments of the SEC East series between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Vols have yielded some very interesting results and statistics in terms of rushing yardage and its impact on the outcomes.

Are we buying or selling that the Gamecocks will outgain the Vols?