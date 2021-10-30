Bye week viewing guide

And if you want to decide for yourself which games to watch, 506Sports has an excellent full TV guide of games available here .

Have no fear, we've got you covered, so go get that honey-do list knocked out this morning and then make it back in front of the TV by noon for a nice mix of games.

The South Carolina bye week is here, which means you may find yourself wondering what to do with your life on this Saturday without a Gamecock game to swear (I meant "sweat" but swear suddenly seems more appropriate) through.

NOON WINDOW

Top Billing - No. 6 Michigan @ No. 8 Michigan State - Noon - FOX

The resurgent Spartans, equipped this season with a huge haul from the transfer portal, host in-state rival Michigan in a battle of two teams undefeated through seven games.

This nooner is by far your best choice for this time slot as the winner will take control of the BIG TEN East - yes they're both in the East Division, I checked - though they'll still have surging Ohio State right on their heels with both teams set to face the Buckeyes in the final two weeks of the season.

Either way, this is a great matchup to start the day, and should be a tight one. Michigan is the current favorite in Vegas by 4 points.

Second TV - Texas @ No. 16 Baylor - Noon - ABC

Michigan and Michigan State is certainly the bigger football game, but if you like the Big 12 brand of ball better, this should be a solid matchup of two pretty closely matched teams.

Baylor sits at 6-1 on the season and is a 2.5-point favorite over the Longhorns.

3:30 WINDOW

Top Billing - Florida State @ Clemson - 3:30 - ESPN

Even if you were mad at Jammie Robinson and Keir Thomas for leaving South Carolina, you can root for them on this afternoon as FSU looks to knock off Clemson.

The Tigers are still struggling on offense and suddently the Seminoles have won three straight games.

Clemson enters as a 9.5-point favorite but the Tigers haven't covered a spread yet this season, so this could be a tight one.

Second TV - No. 1 UGA vs. Florida (Jacksonville) - 3:30 - CBS

I struggled with whether to switch this into the Top Billing category for this time slot, but ultimately went with what I believe will be the closer game up top, though you can always switch the two, depending on which is playing out to be a better game.

It doesn't seem likely that Florida will be able to keep pace with No. 1 UGA but stranger things have happened in this rivalry and no one has beaten the Gators by more than a touchdown this season.

UGA finds itself a 14-point favorite and that sound about right but even if it gets out of hand any good Gamecock fan needs to watch to get their scouting report for South Carolina's matchup with Florida next weekend.

PRIMETIME WINDOW

Top Billing - World Series Game 4 - Houston @ Atlanta - 8:09 - FOX

Sorry football heads, but without a marquee college football matchup on Saturday night, this is the best sports viewing available for this time slot.

The atmosphere will be electric at Truist Park and the two teams are evenly matched.

It should be a great one.

Second TV - No. 10 Ole Miss @ No. 18 Auburn - ESPN

Auburn enters this one as a 3-point favorite (it's in Auburn) but Ole Miss appears to be the better team in my eyes.

Either way, this should be a fun matchup, and if nothing else Lane Kiffin is always entertaining.

If you absolutely want to watch some football instead of baseball, this is probably your best bet.