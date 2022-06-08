Cade Austin Earns Post-Season Honors

Despite not making the post-season, Redshirt Freshman Cade Austin was one of the bright points of the season, and a foundational piece to build on moving forward. The University announced on Wednesday that Collegiate Baseball has named Austin to their All-American team. The full release is posted below:

TUCSON, Ariz. - University of South Carolina redshirt freshman relief pitcher Cade Austin has been named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the newspaper announced this morning (Wednesday, June 8).

Austin appeared in 27 games for the Gamecocks on the mound, going 5-3 with a team-best 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched. He had a pair of saves and a pair of starts in his first season of action. He was 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in SEC games. He had 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts at Tennessee (March 19) and struck out four in three scoreless frames at Auburn (April 24). He earned a win at Florida (May 21), allowing an unearned run in three innings and had saves against Vanderbilt (March 26) and Missouri (April 1).

This is the second straight year a Gamecock pitcher has earned Freshman All-American honors by Collegiate Baseball. Will Sanders was named to the team in 2021.



From South Carolina Athletics