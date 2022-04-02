Cam Smith Looks To "Continue To Build" In 2022
Cornerback Cam Smith emerged as a major asset to the Gamecocks' defense in 2021, earning second-team All-SEC honors after allowing only 15 catches on 32 targets the entire season. Smith isn't resting on his laurels though, he plans to continue to build and grow as a player in 2022. Smith sat down with the media this week and shared his thought on spring practice, the upcoming season, and more.
More To Accomplish
Some wondered if Smith would make the jump to the NFL after the 2021 season, but he chose to stick around and help the Gamecocks, and perhaps his own draft stock for a least one more year. "Having one good season wasn't really enough...it wasn't enough to get me to where I want to be and where I want to get drafted. So coming back gives me an opportunity to showcase the talent like I've showcased since I've been here." Smith said with confidence when asked about his decision to return.
The Gamecocks' secondary hopes that confidence that led to such a big result last season carries into 2022. With the departure of Jaylan Foster, Smith becomes the veteran leader in the defensive backfield, along with transfer Safety Devonni Reed who Smith called "the most focused person I've ever seen" and Bowl-Game Breakout Darius Rush who Smith mentioned as having much cleaner technique this Spring so far. Smith is expected to play multiple positions as needed this season and has begun working some at nickel this spring. Smith admitted that there's been an adjustment period to working closer to the line, but ultimately it will show his versatility to the next level, and help the team in 2022 if he can move around the defensive backfield.
Learning and Growing
Though Smith has accomplished a lot in his short time here, last year was really his first year starting consistently for the Gamecocks. Smith said that last season was integral to him building confidence, something the best DBs usually have in spades. Smith seems to have that unteachable swagger that it takes to be elite going toe to toe with some of the best receivers in the SEC. "I've been telling myself that [I'm elite], but everybody else knows it now," Smith said about the experience gained during the 2021 season.
Despite the confidence, Smith is aware there are aspects of his game he can improve. He said he'd like "to become a better tackler and become more of a vocal leader off the field." Smith was tied for sixth on the team in tackles in 2021 with 41 total tackles, but he still looks to improve those stats in 2022.
Additional Notes
- Cam mentioned Redshirt Freshman "Hollywood" La'Dareyen Craig and True Freshman Anthony Rose as two guys that could come off the bench and are learning a lot from the veterans on the team this Spring
-He also mentioned that he's been impressed with transfer WR Antwane Wells who "is not going to shy away from the press. He's going to get his hands in there and get messy too, and I just like that dog about him...he just came in, put his head down, and worked."