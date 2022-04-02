Cam Smith Looks To "Continue To Build" In 2022

Cornerback Cam Smith emerged as a major asset to the Gamecocks' defense in 2021, earning second-team All-SEC honors after allowing only 15 catches on 32 targets the entire season. Smith isn't resting on his laurels though, he plans to continue to build and grow as a player in 2022. Smith sat down with the media this week and shared his thought on spring practice, the upcoming season, and more.

More To Accomplish

Some wondered if Smith would make the jump to the NFL after the 2021 season, but he chose to stick around and help the Gamecocks, and perhaps his own draft stock for a least one more year. "Having one good season wasn't really enough...it wasn't enough to get me to where I want to be and where I want to get drafted. So coming back gives me an opportunity to showcase the talent like I've showcased since I've been here." Smith said with confidence when asked about his decision to return.



The Gamecocks' secondary hopes that confidence that led to such a big result last season carries into 2022. With the departure of Jaylan Foster, Smith becomes the veteran leader in the defensive backfield, along with transfer Safety Devonni Reed who Smith called "the most focused person I've ever seen" and Bowl-Game Breakout Darius Rush who Smith mentioned as having much cleaner technique this Spring so far. Smith is expected to play multiple positions as needed this season and has begun working some at nickel this spring. Smith admitted that there's been an adjustment period to working closer to the line, but ultimately it will show his versatility to the next level, and help the team in 2022 if he can move around the defensive backfield.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USElTIElOVCBCWSBDQU0gU01JVEgg8J+Yp/Cfmqs8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vdUVyOTh2dUZVYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VFcjk4 dnVGVWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIERyYWZ0IChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Up IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NTcxNzMxNTQxNzUwNjIwMTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Learning and Growing

Though Smith has accomplished a lot in his short time here, last year was really his first year starting consistently for the Gamecocks. Smith said that last season was integral to him building confidence, something the best DBs usually have in spades. Smith seems to have that unteachable swagger that it takes to be elite going toe to toe with some of the best receivers in the SEC. "I've been telling myself that [I'm elite], but everybody else knows it now," Smith said about the experience gained during the 2021 season. Despite the confidence, Smith is aware there are aspects of his game he can improve. He said he'd like "to become a better tackler and become more of a vocal leader off the field." Smith was tied for sixth on the team in tackles in 2021 with 41 total tackles, but he still looks to improve those stats in 2022.



Additional Notes