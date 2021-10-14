Camden athlete loves latest South Carolina visit

While South Carolina hasn't offered yet, Lane was on campus for an unofficial visit in the summer, back in for a game during the season, and was in Columbia Wednesday morning to take another look at the program along with teammate and priority 2023 target Xzavier McLeod .

The process has taken off from there.

Camden (S.C.) class of 2024 ATH Cortez Lane landed on South Carolina's recruiting radar this summer when he grabbed the attention of some coaches during his school's trip to campus for the Gamecocks' 7-on-7.

"It was amazing," Lane said. "Probably my favorite visit. I’ll be back as soon as I can love it there. I think (an offer)'s coming. I have a really good bond with the coaching staff and it’s gonna get stronger. An offer from USC would be a dream come true."

Wednesday's visit offered Lane the opportunity to watch the Gamecocks practice and get a better feel for what the program is like on a regular basis, an opportunity he enjoyed.

"We got to do a photoshoot at the stadium with the jerseys on and I can really see me in those one day," Lane said. "I watched the receivers and running backs at practice and the 1-on-1 drills. It was very exciting to watch Josh Vann and Juju McDowell, my two favorite players. I got a lot of experience watching USC practice, so now I know what I have to do to get prepared for when I get to the next level. It’s all just an atmosphere I love being around and wanna get closer and closer with."

Listed as a running back in the Rivals database, the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder could play running back or receiver at the next level.

He's been building a relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"It’s getting closer and closer every time we see each other," he said.

Lane plans to be back at South Carolina again soon.