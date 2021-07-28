Camden playmaker Cortez Lane visits South Carolina

"I woke up this morning and I just had this feeling, I was like dang I'm really about to go to South Carolina, so I was really, really excited," Lane said. "And then the visit was great. South Carolina feels like home. I like it. It's definitely on my top radar right now as far as football at the next level."

The recruiting process is only just beginning for Camden (S.C.) class of 2024 ATH Cortez Lane , but the rising sophomore playmaker got an early look at the South Carolina football program when he took an unofficial visit on Wednesday.

Lane, who could play wide receiver or running back at the next level, is primarily talking to South Carolina about the receiver position at this point.

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive assistant Patrick DiMarco helped tour him around the facilities today.

"Coach DiMarco, he's really the reason why I'm getting recruited by South Carolina. At 7-on-7 he saw me and came up to me and asked me who I was. He's done a lot for me and he's a good coach," Willis said. "And Coach Stepp, he's the one who really made South Carolina feel at home. To play the wide receiver position for him, it's just a blessing."

On top of the love from the coaches, Lane also enjoy his look at the facilities.

"I was impressed with all that, because I had never really seen all that stuff yet," he said. "I saw the pool and the hot tub, that stuff was really cool. I saw the weight room, it's different from our weight room, it's way bigger and it had stuff I didn't even know was in weight rooms. The lunch, the stuff they eat, the training table, all that stuff."

Lane says the message from South Carolina was simple: They want him "to be a Gamecock one day."

While it's still early in the process, Lane is definitely an early name to watch in the state for the class of 2024 and South Carolina is making sure he knows they're interested. Lane plans to return to Columbia for a game this fall.