Cameron Upshaw Jr. enjoys first look at Gamecocks' program

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Upshaw landed an offer from South Carolina in November, but Thursday's visit was his first opportunity to see the program in person.

When word broke that South Carolina's campus will be shut down due to inclement weather on Friday, the day that 2023 safety Cameron Upshaw Jr. was supposed to visit the school, the Perry (Fla.) Gadsden County standout quickly pivoted and hit Columbia for a quick tour on Thursday instead.

"I saw the stadium and I was amazed," Upshaw said. "It's huge from the outside and then once you get in, you can tell you're really close to the fans and I really like that. The facilities are top notch. The indoor is big, you can do anything in there. Then you've got to the two practice fields too. The training room. It's nice. I had seen a Youtube before and I was like, I've got to get up there and see it. Once you see it, it's mind-blowing."

Upshaw is being recruited to Carolina by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who likes Upshaw's length and as been staying in contact with the three-star safety.

"He sends people to the league. He develops some of the best DBs in the nation, year in, year out," Upshaw said. "We've been talking for about three or four months I would say. It's been great. We've been building a nice relationship. He texts me, checks up on me, sees how I'm doing. He checks up on me a lot."

Upshaw also holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Iowa, Jackson State, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, Penn State, USF, Louisville and Virginia.

Upshaw will visit Florida State on Saturday when he says the Noles might offer. He also might be back in Columbia next Saturday to meet with the Carolina coach staff, since they were still on the road recruiting Thursday due to the scheduling change with his visit.