SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Baseball America unveiled its top 50 college prospects list this week with Noah Campbell coming in at No. 29.

The Gamecocks' junior is in the middle off a solid summer in the Cape Cod League where he was an All-Star, slashing .324/.442/.431 with three homers and 19 RBI.

This comes after having another All-Star year in the Cape in 2018 but struggling as a sophomore.

After being named preseason All-American, Campbell hit just .239/.324/.378 with 19 RBI in 50 games with 47 strikeouts.

While it was a struggle, the Gamecock coaches are hoping in 2020 to see the Campbell that’s been tearing up the Cape the last two summers.

“I think he got himself into a little bit of a funk and had a hard time getting out of it. He also hit a lot of balls hard that were at people. The stats show he probably should have had a little bit better numbers than he did but I also think he learned some things," Mark Kingston said at the end of the season. “I think he’ll have a good summer in the Cape and be prepared for a really good junior year.”

The Gamecocks also have three commitments in Baseball America's top 50 high school prospect list, which debuted this week as well.

Outfielder Brandon Fields is the highest-rated Gamecock on that list, coming in at No. 26, and he's expected to be a two-sport athlete (baseball and football) at South Carolina.

Lefty Jackson Phipps is Baseball America's No. 38 high school prospect with another 2020 outfielder, Josh Shuler, checking in at No. 43.

The Gamecocks currently have a 16-man 2020 recruiting class with 15 high school commitments and one junior college, CJ Weins out of Wabash College.

The class is currently rated the No. 7 nationally by PerfectGame.