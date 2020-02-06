As baseball season quickly approaches, Noah Campbell is continuing to earn All-SEC accolades.

Campbell was named to the second-team preseason All-SEC heading into the year and is the lone Gamecock representative among the two teams.

Campbell is widely considered one of the top 200 prospects in college baseball and in the MLB Draft this season entering his junior year.

The junior hit .239/.324/378 with six homers and 19 RBI. He's coming off another all-star season in the Cape Cod League where he hit .324 with three homers and 19 RBI.

The Gamecocks were also picked to finish fifth in the SEC, two votes behind Tennessee in fourth places. They were picked ahead of Missouri and Kentucky.

South Carolina's season kicks off Feb. 14 against Holy Cross at 4 p.m.

View the full SEC teams and predicted order of finish below.

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87

2. Florida (3) - 77

3. Georgia (2) - 76

4. Tennessee - 50

5. South Carolina - 48

6. Missouri - 32

7. Kentucky - 22

Western Division

1. Arkansas (5) - 82

2. Mississippi State (4) - 73

T3. Auburn (2) - 67

T3. LSU (3) - 67

5. Texas A&M - 44

6. Ole Miss - 38

7. Alabama - 21

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*

1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*

2B: Riley King, Georgia*

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*

OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*

DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn