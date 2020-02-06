Campbell earns preseason All-SEC nod
As baseball season quickly approaches, Noah Campbell is continuing to earn All-SEC accolades.
Campbell was named to the second-team preseason All-SEC heading into the year and is the lone Gamecock representative among the two teams.
Campbell is widely considered one of the top 200 prospects in college baseball and in the MLB Draft this season entering his junior year.
The junior hit .239/.324/378 with six homers and 19 RBI. He's coming off another all-star season in the Cape Cod League where he hit .324 with three homers and 19 RBI.
The Gamecocks were also picked to finish fifth in the SEC, two votes behind Tennessee in fourth places. They were picked ahead of Missouri and Kentucky.
South Carolina's season kicks off Feb. 14 against Holy Cross at 4 p.m.
View the full SEC teams and predicted order of finish below.
Eastern Division
1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87
2. Florida (3) - 77
3. Georgia (2) - 76
4. Tennessee - 50
5. South Carolina - 48
6. Missouri - 32
7. Kentucky - 22
Western Division
1. Arkansas (5) - 82
2. Mississippi State (4) - 73
T3. Auburn (2) - 67
T3. LSU (3) - 67
5. Texas A&M - 44
6. Ole Miss - 38
7. Alabama - 21
() - First place votes
SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)
2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*
1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*
2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas
OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia
SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt
Second Team
C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt
1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*
1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*
2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*
2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*
2B: Riley King, Georgia*
3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*
OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*
DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn