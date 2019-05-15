SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wide receiver Malik Meiga has seen his recruitment pick up significantly since turning out a standout performance at The Opening in Washington, D.C. recently.

"It's been a great time," Meiga said of his process. "They wanted to see me back in DC, so I went to DC. I did good numbers and in one-on-ones, and blew up a little bit more."