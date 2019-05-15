News More News
Canadian wideout lands Gamecock offer, could visit

Chris Clark
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wide receiver Malik Meiga has seen his recruitment pick up significantly since turning out a standout performance at The Opening in Washington, D.C. recently.

"It's been a great time," Meiga said of his process. "They wanted to see me back in DC, so I went to DC. I did good numbers and in one-on-ones, and blew up a little bit more."

