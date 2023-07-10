FROM USC:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A pair of South Carolina women’s basketball teammates squared off for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup title in Leon, Mexico, with rising senior Kamilla Cardoso leading Brazil to gold and Raven Johnson’s U.S. team claiming silver. Cardoso dominated the rematch with the Americans, leading Brazil with a team-high 20 points, including 10 in the pivotal third quarter, and completing her second double-double of the tournament with 11 rebounds.

The title game was nip and tuck throughout the first half with the Americans edging out a two-point halftime lead after Brazil rallied from a six-point deficit with two minutes left in the second quarter. Brazil stormed into the third quarter, opening on a 10-2 run in the opening three minutes, including six points and five rebounds from Cardoso during the surge, to take a 45-39 lead. The U.S. steadied the ship briefly, but Brazil continued to roll and built a 60-47 lead heading into the fourth.

Cardoso was a dominant force throughout the tournament, ranking fifth in the event in rebounding (8.3 rpg) and pouring in 10.9 points per game while playing 20.3 minutes per outing in the seven-game event. The center shot a 58.5 percent from the field and added eight blocks over her seven games.

Johnson saw 17.9 minutes per game in the tournament, scoring 5.6 points per game and adding 13 assists and four steals over her seven games. The guard shot 51.6 percent from 2-point range.