Video: Carlins Platel praises Shane Beamer ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl
South Carolina graduate transfer defensive back Carlins Platel addressed the media in preparation of Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl. Transferring from D-II Assumption University (Mass.), Platel dismissed the stigma that D-II players can't play in the SEC, shared what's next for him after the bowl game and gave a ringing endorsement for Shane Beamer.
