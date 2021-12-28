 GamecockCentral - Video: Carlins Platel praises Shane Beamer ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-28 19:21:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Carlins Platel praises Shane Beamer ahead of Duke's Mayo Bowl

Mike Uva • GamecockCentral
Director of Digital Content


South Carolina graduate transfer defensive back Carlins Platel addressed the media in preparation of Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl. Transferring from D-II Assumption University (Mass.), Platel dismissed the stigma that D-II players can't play in the SEC, shared what's next for him after the bowl game and gave a ringing endorsement for Shane Beamer.

