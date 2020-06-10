Mlodzinski becomes the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was taken No. 16 overall by the New York Yankees.

South Carolina right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski was officially taken as the No. 31 pick in the Competitive Balance first round of this year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For the second time in four years, the Gamecocks have a first round pick in the MLB Draft.

He's the 15th first round pick in Gamecock history, joining the likes of Eddie Ford, Randy Martz, Joe Kucharski, Mike Cook, Brian Williams, Adam Everett, Brian Roberts, Drew Meyer, Matt Campbell, Landon Powell, Reese Havens, Justin Smoak, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Schmidt.



Slot value for the No. 31 overall pick is $2.3 million.

Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts in because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to Coronavirus.

He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.

His biggest jump up draft boards came during his summer in the Cape Cod League where he went 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a 12.3 K/9 to just a 1.2 BB/9.

The MLB Draft continues with the end of the first round Wednesday with rounds two through five Thursday starting at 5 p.m. on the MLB Network and ESPN.

There are plenty of other chances for current players and signees to be selected over the next 24 hours.