News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 19:52:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Carolina Confidential - Football and recruiting notes

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this edition of Carolina Confidential - Presented by Herring Insurance - we've got the latest on several recruiting targets and some new info on the current football team.

** The latest on the Gamecocks' freshman signees and is current team returns to campus in June

** The latest on a newly offered running back who is committed to another program

** Do the Gamecocks have some momentum with this wide receiver target?

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Carolina Confidential

[Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!]

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}