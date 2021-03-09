 South Carolina Football: The latest on a four-star RB's official visit to the Gamecocks
Carolina Confidential - Four-star RB takes virtual visit

South Carolina hosted a four-star running back target on a virtual visit recently and we've got the latest on that and more in today's Carolina Confidential - presented by Herring Insurance Services.

** Which four-star RB visited South Carolina and where do the Gamecocks stand?

** The latest on four-star WR target Antonio Williams, a huge priority for South Carolina.

** Another WR target we believe you need to keep an eye on!

