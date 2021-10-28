Carolina Confidential - Gamecocks coaches hit the recruiting trail
With South Carolina on a bye this week, the Gamecock coaches have hit the road recruiting, while giving the current football players some much-needed time off this weekend after a long eight-week grind combined with the month of preseason practice before it.
Hit the link below for an in-depth look at where the coaches are headed.
SUBSCRIBER LINK: Carolina Confidential - Pres. by Herring Insurance - Carolina coaches hit the recruiting trail (10/28/21)
Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.