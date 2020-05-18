News More News
Carolina Confidential - RBs and WRs to watch

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
In this edition of Carolina Confidential - Presented by Herring Insurance - we've got the latest on several running backs and wide receivers to know.

** The latest from a Florida running back who is high on the Gamecocks and is being recruited heavily by Des Kitchings

** The latest on running back Trevion Cooley's commitment plans

** One of the most versatile prospects in the country is high on the Gamecocks and should visit

** More on in-state prospects Justus Boone and Adam Randall.

