Plans for National Signing Day Part II are now set and Gamecock Central has the latest on Jordan Burch and Ger-Cari Caldwell as well as several top underclassman targets.

This edition of Wes Mitchell's Carolina Confidential, presented by Herring Insurance Services, features:

- Wednesday update on Jordan Burch and what we're hearing after the LSU visit

- The latest on top WR target Ger-Cari Caldwell and his signing time

- Insight on top 2021 TE target Robbie Ouzts' junior day visit

