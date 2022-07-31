Carolina picks up a large commitment in OL Jatavius Shivers

South Carolina just picked up another massive piece for the offensive line in Jatavius Shivers . Shivers will enter his senior season standing at 6 feet 7 inches and weighing 288 pounds. The Gamecocks are recruiting the state of Georgia heavily and Shivers will be the 5th player in the 2023 class out of the Peach state, hailing from Villa Rica, Georgia. This is not a bad strategy, seeing as the state of Georgia now has the 4th most players in the NFL by state, trailing only Florida, Texas, and California.

Shivers decommitted from Vanderbilt after attending the cookout at Carolina during the most recent major recruiting weekend. Carolina fans may roll their eyes at picking up a former Vandy commit, but Shivers also had major offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Auburn. He has been a target of coach Adkins for some time and soon Carolina fans will see why.

Whenever GamecockScoop has discussed which offensive linemen Carolina is targeting, the same qualities have been mentioned: size, athleticism, agility, versatility, length, and a nasty streak on the field. Between the 2022 and 2023 classes, Adkins has collected an incredibly talented bunch of players and Shivers checks all the boxes. It will take some time to develop along the trenches in the SEC, but in a few years there will be a noticeable difference in offensive line play.

Shivers is currently rated as a 5.6, 3 star. Outside of quarterback, the offensive line is the most difficult position to assess in football. Shivers' rating probably will not change much, but that will not dictate the type of player he could become. It is a new era in South Carolina football and Shivers will likely have a large role, figuratively and literally, to play.



