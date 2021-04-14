The main goal in going full capacity, though, is everyone’s health and safety.

South Carolina hasn’t released plans yet for what football attendance might look like this fall, but president Bob Caslen said Wednesday he would like to see Williams-Brice at full capacity.

“We would love to go 100 percent. We’re in consultation with the CDC and its guidance on large gatherings. The state has also some guidance they give us based on what the conditions of the state are for large gatherings. We’re going to comply with local guidance. If it allows us to be 100 percent then that’s exactly what we would like to do. If we have the ability to do that we’ll do that,” Caslen said.

“What’s most important for all of us is a safety and healthy environment if you’re going to put 80,000 people in the stands.”

When asked if fans will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter Williams-Brice this fall, Caslen said he’s “not sure that’s going to be necessary.”

With new renovations to the stadium, William-Brice capacity is just over 77,500 now but the stadium operated, like every other South Carolina venue, operated at limited capacity this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the 2020 season the Gamecocks operated at a 20,000-seat capacity and increasing that to 100 percent or close to would give the Gamecocks an increased revenue stream after a down year financially as well.

Governor Henry McMaster lifted some restrictions on mass gatherings, including sporting events, in late February.

According to the Post and Courier, McMaster is asking those organizers to “limit attendance to 50 percent capacity and call for face coverings.”

Caslen, in his Wednesday availability, discussed Frank Martin’s new contract extension, reiterating the university has confidence in the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball coach.

“Frank’s contract was extended for two years and that should show the measure of confidence we have in him,” Caslen said.

Caslen said too it was a collective decision between him and athletic director Ray Tanner to present the extension to the board of trustees, which gave Martin two extra years onto his current contract and restructured the buyout for both sides.

“I talk to the athletic director a lot,” Caslen said. “This was a decision we collectively made in the best interest of the university.”