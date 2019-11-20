SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

University President Bob Caslen has released another statement, the second since Monday, clarifying statements he made to the Greenville and the Florence Morning news.

In an interview with the Morning News, Caslen said athletics director Ray Tanner spoke with Florida State about how the Seminoles handled their buyout of Willie Taggart, which is similar to that of Will Muschamp's this season.

The full statement, via The State, is below.

“Earlier this week, I had a lengthy conversation with reporters and editors from the Florence Morning News about our university and the importance of keeping it affordable and accessible to the people of South Carolina. In the course of that interview, I was asked several questions about the football program, including one about Coach Muschamp that I misinterpreted. I misspoke and the mistake was mine, and I apologize for any confusion my comments have created with Gamecock fans or our program. Our Athletic Director and I support Will Muschamp, and we look forward to him being our coach next year and for seasons to come.”

When the initial story from the Florence Morning News, Caslen put out a statement saying Tanner had never spoken with Florida State before putting out his Wednesday release here.

It's been a tumultuous almost two weeks for South Carolina football. Get a full timeline of the events here.