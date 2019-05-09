Catch of the year? Jackie Bradley, Jr. makes game-saving grab
The ever-growing list of spectacular Jackie Bradley Jr. plays may have a new No. 1.
The former South Carolina All-American, known since his time in Columbia for making incredible catches look easy, outdid even himself late last night against Baltimore.
The teams tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Trey Mancini tattooed what appeared to be the game-winner towards the Orioles bullpen in left-center field.
That's to say, versus any other centerfielder in the majors, the game was over.
But, as you can see below, Bradley had other ideas...
ROBBERY IN CENTER FIELD BY JBJ 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/6ZwAq6n1K4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2019
The always nonchalant Bradley downplayed the difficulty of the play.
“Right off the bat,” he said via the Boston Globe. “The trajectory of it . . . his previous at-bat, he hit another hard line drive off the right-center field wall. I knew this one; the angle of it coming off the bat was a little bit higher. But I didn’t think it was as hard. I was able to get back and track it.”
But the height in which he had to reach to get the ball, combined with the in-game situation, puts the catch in the conversation for the best of his professional career.
After what some are calling the "catch of the year," the Red Sox went on to win the game 2-1.
“That’s the best catch I’ve seen,” said Ryan Brasier, the pitcher on the mound during the play. “I don’t know what else to say.”