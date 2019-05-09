SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

The ever-growing list of spectacular Jackie Bradley Jr. plays may have a new No. 1.

The former South Carolina All-American, known since his time in Columbia for making incredible catches look easy, outdid even himself late last night against Baltimore.

The teams tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Trey Mancini tattooed what appeared to be the game-winner towards the Orioles bullpen in left-center field.

That's to say, versus any other centerfielder in the majors, the game was over.

But, as you can see below, Bradley had other ideas...