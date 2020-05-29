Catching up with Rico Powers before he enrolls at South Carolina
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The next big step in Rico Powers' life and football career is on the horizon.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Atlanta's Hapeville Charter is set to move in at South Carolina on June 7 as he and his fellow freshman classmates get ready to start voluntary workouts amidst a global pandemic.
Despite the limitations provided by that, Powers has been hard at work doing everything he can to get ready for the transition to college life.
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news