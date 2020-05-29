The next big step in Rico Powers' life and football career is on the horizon.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Atlanta's Hapeville Charter is set to move in at South Carolina on June 7 as he and his fellow freshman classmates get ready to start voluntary workouts amidst a global pandemic.

Despite the limitations provided by that, Powers has been hard at work doing everything he can to get ready for the transition to college life.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!