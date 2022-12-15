South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush officially entered his name in the 2023 NFL Draft with a video he posted on his social media accounts on Thursday morning, making him the second member of the cornerback room to declare for the draft alongside projected first-rounder Cam Smith .

Rush spent five years on campus at South Carolina after Will Muschamp initially recruited him heading into the 2018 season. He did not play in his freshman season after suffering an injury year, intsead taking a redshirt and then making his debut in 2019. The Kingstree, S.C. native played in all 12 games in 2019 and then in eight more games in the 2020 season.

He recorded his first career interception in the week two win over East Carolina in 2021, and finished his junior season with 25 total tackles and one sack against Florida. He upped that total even further in 2022 with 38 tackles on the season and a career-high two interceptions, both coming in South Carolina wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Rush accepted an invitiation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. earlier this week where he will join fellow Gamecock Zacch Pickens for the week-long February event in the run-up to the NFL Draft.

