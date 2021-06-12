Chapin QB Jayden Bradford enjoys first Gamecocks camp experience

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder not only impressed with his obvious arm talent but also with an impressive performance during the testing portion of the day.

Bradford, who camped at Clemson last week and received positive feedback from that staff, was in Columbia on Friday for the Shane Beamer Camp.

The recruiting process is officially underway for Chapin (S.C.) class of 2024 quarterback Jayden Bradford and it appears to be a matter of when, not if, the first scholarship offer will roll in.

"I really liked the coaching there, because if you did something wrong, they would get on you, and they were just trying to make everybody better there and I really liked that," Bradford said. "I liked the intensity of the camp; it was going pretty fast. It was some good work."

After the camp portion of the day, Bradford and his family toured the football ops building and spent some time with quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield, tight ends coach Erik Kimrey and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"I went in there and I just put on a jersey and a helmet and took a few pictures with my mom," Bradford said. "It was a great experience because we've been Carolina fans since I can remember, since I was little. So it was a lot of fun, just to see all that happening right now, it's a blessing. Then Coach Kimrey, Coach Stepp, Coach Satterfield, they're all great guys. They were really cool, cool to talk to, easy to talk to, real nice, jokesters and stuff. I liked them."

Kimrey, Chapin's area recruiter for the Gamecocks, and Stepp began the process of getting to know Bradford and his family, while Satterfield provided some real-world football feedback for the talented signal-caller.

"Coach Kimrey and Coach Stepp were kind of just chopping it up with me, getting to know me, joking around, but Coach Satterfield definitely helped me out," Bradford said. "He gave me some feedback and some nuggets to take back home. He said I got too narrow with my base and I would throw too tall, so it would cause me to throw with my arm instead of my body, which is great, because you can always learn."

Bradford was also impressed with his first look at some of the Gamecocks' facilities.

"The indoor facility is nice," Bradford said. "It is so big. It's huge. And the outdoor facility, I really liked that. The weight room was really nice. Like all of it was really nice. I went into Coach Kimrey's office, that was super nice. And then I saw Coach Beamer's office when I was leaving. That thing was humungous. They have some really nice stuff there."

A busy but exciting June for Bradford continues on Sunday with a camp trip to N.C. State before camping at Virginia Tech on June 17 and Vanderbilt on June 19. He plans other trips as well, they're just not locked in yet.