Charges against South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins dismissed

South Carolina women's basketball forward Ashlyn Watkins officially had charges against her dropped surrounding her Aug. 31 arrest for first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News first reported the news, and the Richland County public index confirms both charges against the junior from Columbia were dismissed on Nov. 4, the day the Gamecocks opened their season with a 68-62 victory over Michigan.

Watkins was initially scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25, but the court appearance was pushed back and was never re-scheduled with the charges dropped. At the time of her arrest Watkins was automatically suspended from all team activities, including the trip to the White House, both exhibition games and of course Monday's regular season game.

As of now, her status with the team is still unknown. South Carolina will be back in action Sunday against North Carolina State at 3 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball.