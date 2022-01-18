Charlotte's Chris Peal back in Gamecock Country

Providence Day safety Chris Peal camped in Columbia over the summer and was back in town over the weekend taking in South Carolina's Elite Underclassman Day.

As Shane Beamer looks to turn the state of North Carolina - more specifically, Charlotte - back into more friendly territory for the Gamecocks, there's one significant target in the 2023 class to watch.

"It was nice there, went to the basketball game, spent time with coaches, got to cook food and stuff," said of his latest trip.

Peal joked that his cooking skills inside the Ken and Cyndi Long Family Football Operations Center kitchen were impressive.

"We made pizza, and I think mine was the best by far," he laughed. "The last ingredient wasn't really my style, but was for decoration. I put obviously the marinara sauce, cheese, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and little sprinkles of spinach."

Beamer and Torrian Gray have been heavily involved in this recruitment, with Peal having had a chance to work with Carolina's veteran DB coach backs in June.

"All the talks with the coaches were good. Everything is going along good. We talked to Coach Beamer in his office, me and my mom. We got to talk with Coach Gray a little bit after the game," said Peal.

Next up for the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is a swing through his home state to check out NC State and Duke.

What's he hoping to find at the next level?

"Just that family atmosphere, when I walk on a camp and it's like I feel like that's the place I want to be for the four years of my life. And obviously a good education, too. That's important to me and my mom," he said. "I don't think I'll be deciding soon."

South Carolina appears to have major staying power with Peal.

"I would say they're pretty high in my recruitment."