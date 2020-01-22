With the Gamecock offense struggling throughout the 2019 season, Charlton was given dozens of opportunities to showcase his talent, ranking near the top of every statistical category.

Generally speaking, punters don’t get much attention from fans. That being said, the position is one that NFL scouts take seriously and while only a handful even make it into the NFL Draft conversation, South Carolina’s Joseph Charlton is one of the more popular ones in professional circles.

After averaging 47.7 yards per attempt on 68 kicks with only five touchbacks as a senior, Charlton is now turning his attention to the NFL draft and the opportunity to be the first Gamecock specialist since Ryan Succop was “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2009. As soon as the season ended, Charlton began his draft prep.

“After our last game against Clemson, I started working with NFL balls, got my trainer up in North Carolina, Dan Orner, I’ve been working with,” Charlton said. “Basically the key things are shortening your steps up for the NFL, different ball placement … You’re still punting, generally, just working on shortening my steps, angle of the ball when dropping, things like that.”

While Charlton is preparing for the draft, South Carolina is moving pieces around on special teams. Last year’s special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler was hired away to Texas, leaving the position vacant. After a brief search, Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp decided to bring Kyle Krantz — who was a special teams assistant and very recently moved to an off-field role — back on the field as the new coordinator. It was a move Charlton supports.

“He’s a great coach. He’s awesome,” Charlton said. “Coach Krantz, it’s a good move for him. I know Coach Hutzler got a nice job out at [Texas] so proud of him, but Krantz will do a good job.”

The Gamecocks will have to replace Charlton next year, something that will not be an easy task; but Charlton sees potential in the guys vying to replace him.

“It’ll be interesting,” Charlton said. “They’ve got (redshirt senior) Christian Kinsley and the new punter coming in, Kai Kroeger. They’re definitely gonna fight for it.”

The Gamecocks may have difficulty filling replacing Charlton, but he thinks the punters should be less busy next season.

“Offensively we’ll be a lot better,” Charlton predicted. “I think we’ll definitely be improved from a 4-8 team. You can only go up from there.”

Charlton will showcase his skills for the South team at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, January 26 in Mobile, Alabama. From there, he’ll await the possibility of an NFL Combine invitation, participate in South Carolina’s Pro Day and eventually hope to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. If last season was any indication, he may be another successful Gamecock specialist at the next level.

Watch our full interview with Charlton below.