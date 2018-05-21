GamecockCentral.com

One big piece of next year's puzzle is returning for the Gamecocks.

The program announced Monday that Chris Silva, the team's leading scorer last season, will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and come back for his final season.

“I’m thankful for the experience of going through the draft process,” Silva said in a statement. “I want to thank all of the teams that gave me the opportunity to workout for their organization. I’m excited to announce that I’m returning to South Carolina for my senior season. I can’t wait to get back on the court with my brothers and continue to work on my game.”

Silva led the Gamecocks averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds per game last season before entering his name in the draft pool.

He worked out for at least the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets, according to head coach Frank Martin.

“Going through the evaluation process was an unbelievable experience for Chris and us,” Martin said in a statement. “He comes back to a place he loves with some knowledge on some of the things that we have to help him improve on in his efforts to one day fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.”

South Carolina now waits the decision of Brian Bowen, who competed last week in the NBA combine and is still testing the draft waters.

He has until May 30 to decide if he will draw his name out of consideration.