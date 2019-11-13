The time it took him to commit to the Gamecocks was almost just as short.

When South Carolina recruiting coordinator Trip Couch called Connor Cino to offer him a spot in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class, the conversation wasn’t a long one.

“The conversation was about 10 to 15 minutes and he was talking about where I’d be on the team and they wanted me to come and be a part of the Gamecocks,” Cino said. “I went and talked to my parents and it wasn’t really a hard decision.”



Once the two hung up, it took Cino about an hour to call the Gamecocks back and become the latest commitment in this year’s class.

“I like the coaching staff a lot, their facilities are amazing along with everything they offer. I like the school too and the environment,” he said. “I’m from up north so I like the city environment. That’s what brought me to South Carolina.”

Cino moved to South Carolina from New Jersey three years ago and was drawn to South Carolina after that, saying he would want to go to South Carolina even if it wasn’t for baseball.

But, he will be coming for baseball and will compete at a few infield spots and catcher.

“They like that I’m a corner infielder, catcher and that I’m a lefty swing with some power,” he said. “They said they didn’t have as many lefty swings in their lineup that they wanted. I guess my lefty power was what they were looking for.”

Cino plays for Wando, where he’s split time at both corner infield spots and behind the plate.

He popped up on the team’s radar a few weeks ago and stood out at a camp over the weekend, which earned him a spot in this class.

Getting on campus was a chance to see the facilities and get to know the coaches.

“They’re straight forward,” he said. “They don’t hide anything from you. They’re for the players. They have a great track record from their coaching side and playing. They know what they’re talking about. They’ve been great with players and telling them where they’re at and being up front with them.”

Cino is one of 20 members in the Gamecocks’ 2020 class and is rated as the No. 49 player in South Carolina by Prep Baseball Report.

He officially signed with the Gamecocks Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

“I love the baseball environment and to just be around a bunch of guys that are trying to the same thing in being the best they can be and win.