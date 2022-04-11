Citadel MBB Transfer Says Gamecocks' Staff Are "Good, Solid Character Guys"
New South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris and his staff, including recent additions Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon, hosted an important transfer target in Columbia this past weekend. Gamec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news