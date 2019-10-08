Clark's Corner is a semi-regular (should we make it regular?) collection of thoughts from GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark on Carolina football and recruiting. We'll also, from time to time, discuss life, food, and products.

One: The Monologue South Carolina’s last true road win against a ranked opponent was on October 26, 2013. If the date doesn’t ring a bell, that was the Connor Shaw game against 5th-ranked Missouri. Here’s how the Gamecocks have fared since then (rankings at time of the game being played):

2014 – at no. 5 Auburn (42-35 L)

2014 – at no. 21 Clemson (35-17 L)

2015 – at no. 7 Georgia (52-20 L)

2015 – at no. 7 LSU (45-24 L)

2016 – at no. 22 Florida (20-7 L)

2016 – at no. 4 Clemson (56-7 L)

2017 – at no. 2 Georgia (24-10 L)

2018 – at no. 17 Kentucky (24-10 L)

2018 – at no. 19 Florida (35-31 L)

2018 – at no. 2 Clemson (56-35 L)

If Carolina is to break through on Saturday, it will have to come against a 3rd-ranked Georgia team who’s been one of the best in college football recently and showing no signs of slowing down this season.

TWO: Opening thoughts on the game

Quick thoughts on the Dawgs and this matchup? It’s daunting for USC; the Dawgs are fast, skilled, and deep in all phases of the game.

On top of that, it’s a road game for South Carolina. Quarterback Jake Fromm is underrated with his ability to throw the football and has a wealth of experience. Georgia lost a lot from the receiving corps last season but still has a crop of guys (and at tight end) that can hurt you. The running game remains a substantial threat, and it would be hard to argue that anyone has recruited better along the offensive line than assistant Sam Pittman the last several cycles.

Defensively, South Carolina must find a way to make Georgia more one-dimensional and to force some turnovers. Georgia’s closest game this season was against Notre Dame, and it was not as if the Dawgs played poorly in that one. UGA had just one turnover, was 20/26 passing, and rushed for 152 yards. That latter number was a bit low (still 4.6 yards per carry) and is one that USC will also have to minimize in this contest.

