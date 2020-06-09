News More News
2020-06-09 football

Coach corner: Caleb McDowell

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
Will Muschamp added a substantial dose of playmaking ability into his 2021 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class on Tuesday with the addition of Lee County (Georgia) running back Caleb McDowell.

In this feature on GamecockCentral.com, we spoke with McDowell's high school head coach, Dean Fabrizio, to get in-depth thoughts on what McDowell will bring to the field for the Gamecocks. Fabrizio also coached current Gamecock Jammie Robinson at the high school level.

Caleb McDowell South Carolina Gamecocks football
New Gamecock football commitment Caleb McDowell is a versatile playmaker according to his high school coach (Rivals.com)
