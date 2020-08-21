Coach corner: Jaybo Shaw dishes on Gunner Stockton
Will Muschamp landed a verbal commitment on Thursday from one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class.
Georgia's Gunner Stockton has ample ties to staffers at the university, including a longstanding family relationship with Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Another one? Stockton grew up with former Carolina great - and current Director of Player Development - Connor Shaw. The Rivals100 passer is also coached by Shaw's brother, Jaybo, at Rabun County High in Georgia.
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com went on the record with Jaybo Shaw about Stockton's game, what makes him tick, and what type of impact he can have on the Gamecock football program in the future.
Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news