Will Muschamp landed a verbal commitment on Thursday from one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton has ample ties to staffers at the university, including a longstanding family relationship with Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Another one? Stockton grew up with former Carolina great - and current Director of Player Development - Connor Shaw. The Rivals100 passer is also coached by Shaw's brother, Jaybo, at Rabun County High in Georgia.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com went on the record with Jaybo Shaw about Stockton's game, what makes him tick, and what type of impact he can have on the Gamecock football program in the future.

