{{ timeAgo('2020-04-13 07:04:30 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Coach corner: Nick Barrett
Chris Clark
•
GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Gamecock football's most recent verbal commitment came from North Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder gives Will Muschamp an intriguing piece in the 2021 recruiting class.
For more insight into Barrett's game, we turned to his high school head coach, Leander Oates.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news