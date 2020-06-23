 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: DeVonte Holloman dishes on O'Mega Blake
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 05:55:26 -0500') }} football

Coach corner: O'Mega Blake

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
O'Mega Blake became the latest class of 2021 prospect to make a verbal commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football on Monday.

For more detailed insight into Blake's game, we caught up with a familiar name: former Gamecock standout DeVonte Holloman, who serves as the head coach at South Pointe High in Rock Hill.

Holloman gave some interesting thoughts on Blake's game based on his observations as his head coach.

O'Mega Blake South Carolina Gamecocks football
South Pointe athlete O'Mega Blake is shown here in action during a 7-on-7 tournament (Rivals.com)
